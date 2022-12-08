CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.08 price target on the stock.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLDHF opened at 0.83 on Tuesday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 52 week low of 0.83 and a 52 week high of 0.89.

About CapitaLand China Trust

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), formerly known as CapitaLand Retail China Trust, is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Upon completion of the transformational acquisition of five business parks and balance 49% interest in Rock Square, CLCT's enlarged portfolio will comprise of 13 shopping malls and five business park properties.

