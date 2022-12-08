CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on CareCloud to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
CareCloud Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.80. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareCloud by 73.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
