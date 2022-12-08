ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHPT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ChargePoint by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ChargePoint by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
