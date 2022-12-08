ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHPT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.81.

ChargePoint Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 590,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 590,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,873 shares of company stock worth $1,347,294 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ChargePoint by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ChargePoint by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

