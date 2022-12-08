China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.
About China Resources Gas Group
China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.
