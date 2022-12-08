CIBC Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALA. CSFB raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.
AltaGas Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 35.79. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$22.05 and a 12-month high of C$31.16.
Insider Activity at AltaGas
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Further Reading
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.