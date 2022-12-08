CIBC Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALA. CSFB raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 35.79. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$22.05 and a 12-month high of C$31.16.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

