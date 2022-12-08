CIBC Trims Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$1.90

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.32.
Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
