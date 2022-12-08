Citigroup Raises SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target to CHF 2,509

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGSOY. Barclays lowered SGS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,333.80.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $33.82.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

