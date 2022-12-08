Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Financial Review

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Palisade Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.10 -$40.62 million ($1.30) -0.02 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 149.80 -$26.62 million $14.00 0.24

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarus Therapeutics. Clarus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75% Palisade Bio N/A -131.52% -84.28%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and Palisade Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 8,828.57%. Palisade Bio has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.20%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats Clarus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

