CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

CMS stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

