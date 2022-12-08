CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 50,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 178,532 shares of company stock worth $6,975,646. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

