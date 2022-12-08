CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
CNA Financial Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at CNA Financial
Institutional Trading of CNA Financial
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNA Financial (CNA)
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.