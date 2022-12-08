Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHU. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of COHU opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. Cohu has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

