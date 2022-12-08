Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SID shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 608.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 612,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 413,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 256,007 shares in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

NYSE:SID opened at $2.79 on Monday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

