Comparing Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heliogen and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Heliogen currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.17%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

This table compares Heliogen and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and Enel Generación Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 17.16 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Risk & Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

