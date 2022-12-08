Comparing Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcelerate and Talkspace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talkspace $113.67 million 0.98 -$62.74 million ($0.53) -1.32

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Xcelerate has a beta of 4.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xcelerate and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talkspace has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Xcelerate.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

