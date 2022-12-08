Contrasting H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 2 11 0 2.85

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H-CYTE and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DexCom has a consensus price target of $120.24, suggesting a potential upside of 1.97%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% DexCom 8.24% 13.27% 5.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and DexCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A DexCom $2.45 billion 18.60 $154.70 million $0.54 217.35

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE.

Summary

DexCom beats H-CYTE on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

(Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. The company's products candidature comprises Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.