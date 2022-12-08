Contrasting Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 2 7 10 1 2.50 APA 0 4 11 1 2.81

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $281.06, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. APA has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than APA.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 30.33% 31.82% 20.22% APA 33.83% 325.67% 19.86%

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. APA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and APA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 3.79 $2.12 billion $28.05 8.18 APA $7.99 billion 1.76 $973.00 million $10.47 4.17

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APA beats Pioneer Natural Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

