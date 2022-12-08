Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Position Boosted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,806 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Coursera worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Coursera by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Coursera by 9.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $29.15.

Insider Activity at Coursera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Coursera news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,706,672.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $258,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,437 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

