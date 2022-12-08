Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €44.00 by Berenberg Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Covestro Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €36.32 ($38.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €34.78 and its 200 day moving average is €34.30. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($29.15) and a one year high of €58.00 ($61.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

