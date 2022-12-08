Cowen Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $8.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTCH. Cowen lowered their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Farfetch Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of FTCH opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

