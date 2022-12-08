Credit Suisse Group Increases Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBNXF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.13. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

