Critical Comparison: Virgin Orbit (VORB) and Its Peers

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Virgin Orbit to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -4.57 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.87

Virgin Orbit’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Orbit and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 494 570 19 2.46

Virgin Orbit currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 433.85%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Virgin Orbit peers beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

