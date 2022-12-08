Critical Survey: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Peraso alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -119.18% -61.31% -52.79% Daqo New Energy 39.51% 37.63% 30.94%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Peraso has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peraso and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Daqo New Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.30%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Peraso.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peraso and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $5.68 million 4.23 -$10.91 million ($0.59) -1.86 Daqo New Energy $1.68 billion 2.12 $748.92 million $21.29 2.24

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Peraso on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

(Get Rating)

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.