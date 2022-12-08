CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,471,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,026,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 162.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $113.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

