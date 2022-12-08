Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 324,236 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 324,236 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.34% of CNX Resources worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $49,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $16.20 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.