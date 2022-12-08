Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Semtech by 262.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 75.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Semtech

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.