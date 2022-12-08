Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.78 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

