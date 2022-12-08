Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.62.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.