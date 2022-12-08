Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.71 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

