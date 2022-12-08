Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 907.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,224,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,249,000 after acquiring an additional 303,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

