Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $24,655,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Saia by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,808 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $227.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $342.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.93.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

