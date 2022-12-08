Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.15 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,474,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,866,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

