Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,906 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

