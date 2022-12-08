Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 952,881 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1,048.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952,881 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Valley National Bancorp worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 736,117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.