Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.9 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.81. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $160.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.