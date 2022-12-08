Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $268.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.