Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

EPA:BN opened at €50.56 ($53.22) on Monday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($75.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.61.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

