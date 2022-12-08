Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $50.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

