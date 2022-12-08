Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,987

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.31) price objective on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,900 ($35.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,200 ($39.02) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.68) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.24) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,957.20 ($36.06).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,315.50 ($28.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £163.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 487.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,351.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,261.45. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,557 ($31.18).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

