Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target to €32.00

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

