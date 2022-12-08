Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.19) price objective on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.63) target price on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($8.05) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.36) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.05) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.63).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 607.50 ($7.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 613.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 841.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.59 million and a PE ratio of 1,959.68. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,574 ($31.39).

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($321,326.67). In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.82), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,501.83). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,326.67).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

