Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ferguson (LON:FERG) Target Price to GBX 9,630

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($152.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £114 ($139.01) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £132.85 ($161.99).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of LON FERG opened at £101.20 ($123.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 8,602 ($104.89) and a twelve month high of £136.40 ($166.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,692.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,688.24. The stock has a market cap of £21.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,277.78.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($114.94), for a total value of £477,898.20 ($582,731.62).

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.