Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.00 ($24.21) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($27.79) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($24.74) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.05) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of DTE opened at €19.37 ($20.39) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.08). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.78.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

