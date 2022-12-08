Devro (LON:DVO) Cut to Sell at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Devro Stock Up 0.2 %

LON DVO opened at GBX 308 ($3.76) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.22. The company has a market cap of £515.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,811.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. Devro has a 1-year low of GBX 160.35 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 315.50 ($3.85).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

