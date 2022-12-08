DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,498 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

