DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,260 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 46.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 115.8% in the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. StockNews.com began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $176.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

