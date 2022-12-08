Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted to “Buy” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $136.56 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

