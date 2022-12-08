DNB Markets Lowers Industrivarden (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) to Hold

DNB Markets cut shares of Industrivarden (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Industrivarden Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDDTF opened at 25.50 on Monday. Industrivarden has a 52-week low of 25.50 and a 52-week high of 25.50.
