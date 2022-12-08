Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $144.99 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.77. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

