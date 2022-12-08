DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $97.72 Average PT from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.72.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in DoorDash by 199.4% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,400 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 80.0% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,602 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH opened at $53.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $171.08.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.