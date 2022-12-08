DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DITHF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DS Smith from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.73) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

